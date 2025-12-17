Man with machete cut off victim’s thumb in fight at metro Atlanta home, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A late-night gathering at a Gainesville home turned violent early Saturday when an argument between two men escalated into a machete attack that left one of them seriously injured, deputies said.

The fight happened just after 3 a.m. Dec. 13 at a home on Floyd Road.

Hall County investigators said the suspect, Carlos Hernandez Nicolas, 42, who lives at the home and the 38-year-old victim were arguing when the confrontation became physical.

According to deputies, at some point during the fight, Hernandez Nicolas grabbed the machete and swung it the victim.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his left thumb, and he was treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, authorities said.

The HCSO said the machete used in the attack was later found at the scene.

Hernandez Nicolas was arrested at the home and remains in the Hall County Jail without bond on a felony aggravated battery charge.

After being treated and released from the hospital, the victim was also taken into custody on an unrelated failure to appear charge.

Both men were placed under immigration holds following their arrests.

