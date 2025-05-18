Man stabbed multiple times during argument in Gainesville parking lot

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man was hospitalized after police said an argument escalated to a stabbing Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Gainesville police, the incident unfolded just before 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of neighboring businesses on Browns Bridge Road.

Investigators said a 43-year-old man and Alvin Reginald Maull,44, got into an argument that turned into a physical fight.

During the fight, police said the victim sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

The victim walked across the road to a Subway restaurant to get help. He was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Maull ran away, but was found at the QuikTrip at the corner of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway, following a brief search.

He was arrested just before 12:30 p.m. Maull is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

GPD said the victim, whose identity was not released, remains in the hospital, but is expected to survive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group