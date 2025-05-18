Man stabbed multiple times during argument in Gainesville parking lot

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man was hospitalized after police said an argument escalated to a stabbing Saturday morning.
According to Gainesville police, the incident unfolded just before 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of neighboring businesses on Browns Bridge Road.
Investigators said a 43-year-old man and Alvin Reginald Maull,44, got into an argument that turned into a physical fight.
During the fight, police said the victim sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
The victim walked across the road to a Subway restaurant to get help. He was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Police said Maull ran away, but was found at the QuikTrip at the corner of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway, following a brief search.
He was arrested just before 12:30 p.m. Maull is charged with one count of aggravated assault.
GPD said the victim, whose identity was not released, remains in the hospital, but is expected to survive.
