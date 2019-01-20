Man shot, killed in Hall County, police say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot and killed in Gainesville Saturday night, police said.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden was in Gainesville, where police said the incident happened at a home on Desota Street.
Police are working to identify the victim and said it was unclear if he lived there or was a guest.
We're working to learn about potential suspects and the identity of the victim, for The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
