It's another foggy start to Saturday, but the chance of strong storms will continue to increase throughout the day.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for parts of north Georgia, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon.
Another foggy start to the day. Visibility less than 1 mile for many areas around the metro. Be careful on the roads and be sure to use low beams. pic.twitter.com/oytizRnHaA— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) January 19, 2019
As the dense fog clears, a system of heavy rain will start to move in along with a slight risk of severe storms. Wind gusts of 40-60 MPH are possible and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, Deon said.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on severe weather]
Slight risk of severe storms for parts of north Georgia. Mainly west and southwest but including the metro (SW Fulton county). Strong wind gusts, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes possible pic.twitter.com/ih1EFsRDyf— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) January 19, 2019
We're using the most powerful weather technology to pinpoint the areas that will see the biggest impacts, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM, starting at 6 a.m.
The front clears through late Saturday night and early Sunday and cold air rushes southward.
Temperatures will reach a high of 63 degrees Saturday before a significant drop with temperatures dropping into the 30s Sunday.
The coldest morning of the season arrives for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, with lows in the teens and 20s with highs in the low 40s.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}