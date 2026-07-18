Man charged in attempted robbery turned shooting outside Dollar General

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting someone during an armed robbery outside a metro Atlanta Dollar General.

Jarrid Carter, 30, was arrested by Gainesville police on Friday evening.

On Thursday, Channel 2’s Bryan Mims spoke to Daniel Alvarado who said he and his girlfriend went to Dollar General to return some items.

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In the parking lot, Alvarado says a man walked up to him, pressed a gun into his stomach and threatened to shoot him.

“He aimed it at my stomach, and he told me he was gonna shoot and rob me,” Alvarado said. “He wanted my stuff. He was trying to grab my stuff.”

He tried to get the gun away from Carter, but a shot was fired and Alvarado was shot in the leg.

Carter ran off without taking anything.

He is being charged with aggravated battery, aggravated, assault, criminal attempt at armed robbery and gun charges.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna has been following the trend of officers of being fired and charged for misusing the surveillance technology.

During Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m., Georgia-based Flock Safety told Doudna that they are working to help departments hold bad actors accountable.

“Any misuse of the Flock system is unacceptable, period,” Trevor Chandler, Flock Safety’s senior public affairs director, said. “Public safety and trust are intertwined. There is no public safety without trust in law enforcement and the tools law enforcement uses.”

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