Man accused of assault in Friendship Elementary School parking lot

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Toccoa man was arrested in Hall County after authorities say he assaulted a man over a car sale dispute.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the parking lot of Friendship Elementary School on Friendship Road around 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 to investigate a report of two people fighting.

Deputies found a 26-year-old Lawrenceville man at the scene suffering from severe injuries to his face. The suspect, Chad David Ivey, 45, was at the scene as well.

Investigators said Ivey bought a vehicle from the victim earlier in the month and believed the victim had sold him a vehicle with an altered title.

When Ivey saw the victim had placed an online ad to sell another vehicle, he arranged to meet the victim at the school with the apparent intention of confronting him about the previous sale, officials said.

The two argued. Ivey then punched the victim in the face multiple times and stopped him from leaving, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and treated for two broken cheekbones, a broken nose and a broken orbital bone.

Authorities said Ivey was arrested at the scene on charges of aggravated battery and false imprisonment. He posted a $5,900 bond and was released Saturday, Feb. 21.

