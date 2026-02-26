18-year-old arrested in deadly 2024 Clarkston shooting, DeKalb PD says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in a 2024 shooting death in Clarkston.

Kalil Alfred was arrested Thursday morning in a residence off Revenue Trail in Ellenwood in connection with the 2024 death of 19-year-old Samuel Dorsey in June 2024, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit had help from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Clarkston Police Department in the arrest of Alfred.

Alfred is charged with malice murder in the shooting death of Dorsey, who was found with multiple gunshot wound at the Parc 100 Apartments on Montreal Road in June 2024 and was declared dead at the scene

He was arrested without incident and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

