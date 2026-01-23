Line workers from other states coming to metro Atlanta to help get power back on

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County is one area that could experience some of the worst of the winter storm, and a local power company is bringing in line workers from out of state to assist in restoring electricity.

Jackson Electric Membership Corporation has about 274,000 customers in 10 counties, with about 56,000 customers in Hall County.

Its 450 employees will be on duty throughout the storm, with linemen working 16-hour shifts. The utility has about 150 contract workers coming from south Alabama and Florida.

“I think we’re ready,” said Conner McKeen, a Jackson EMC line worker. “We’ve been prepping and stocking trucks and getting chainsaws and all the trucks ready to go for this weekend.”

A company spokesperson said the utility will have materials and supplies staged at sites across the service area. That will provide easier access for line workers and help speed up repairs, though it’s anyone’s guess how widespread power outages will be.

“But rest assured that our crews will be working through the night to get people’s power restored,” said Wendy Jones, Director of Public Relations and Communications for Jackson EMC.

The National Weather Service has told Hall County officials to prepare for between one-half and three-quarters of an inch of ice, which could send tree limbs and power lines crashing to the ground.

“You’re going to see downed lines more than likely,” she said. “Those might my lying in the road, they might be tangled with trees. You don’t know what type of line it is and you don’t know if it’s energized, so please assume it’s energized, assume it’s extremely dangerous.”

Hall County officials say in preparation for the storm, workers have spread brine at entrances to fire departments and on hilly streets near those stations. They’re also treating bridges.

Emergency officials urge everyone to have at least a 72-hour supply of non-perishable food, water and medications and prepare for alternative sources of heat.

Kyle Formella stopped at a gas station in Oakwood to fill up a gas container for a friend’s power generator. He said he’s ready for whatever the winter storm unleashes.

“I’m praying just as usual every day,” he said. “Gotten a lot of the things I need at home, so if I get to stay home from work and spend time with my family, that’s what I’ll do. Otherwise, I’ll let the good Lord take it in his hands.”

