Innocent driver dead after man leads GSP on chase through Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after someone else led Georgia State Patrol on a chase in a stolen truck.

Troopers say they spotted a blue Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen from Hardy Chevrolet in Gainesville on Shallowford Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Instead of stopping when troopers tried to pull him over, the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Davis, sped off through several city streets, according to GSP.

Troopers tried to stop Davis with two separate PIT maneuvers, but were unsuccessful.

That’s when GSP says Davis crashed into the back of another car, sending it off the road and into several trees. The driver of that car, 50-year-old Agustin Rivera of Gainesville, died at the scene.

GSP tried and failed a third time to stop Davis with a PIT maneuver after the crash. On a fourth try, troopers were able to crash the stolen truck into a power pole.

Davis tried to run off, but troopers used their Taser to stop him.

He was arrested and charged with murder, vehicular homicide, theft and two counts of fleeing. He is currently being held in the Hall County Jail on a $34,700 bond.

