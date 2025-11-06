Hall County to unveil new fire boat for Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Government and Fire Rescue will hold a christening ceremony for its new fire boat on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. at the Laurel Park boat ramp in Gainesville.

The new fire boat, a 38-foot Marine Rescue vessel, is equipped with twin Yamaha 450-horsepower motors, firefighting capabilities, and a cabin for patient care. It will assist in emergency responses on Lake Lanier, lowering response times.

“This new fire boat is more than just an addition to Hall County Fire Rescue’s fleet,” Fire Chief Jerry Smith said. “This boat represents our continued commitment to the safety, protection, and service of the Hall County community.”

“Part of serving the citizens and visitors of Hall County is being prepared to respond to any type of emergency,” Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman David Gibbs said.

Following weeks of training and preparation among Marine Rescue Team members, the christening ceremony will celebrate that it is fully operational and ready for service.

The boat will house all diving equipment and transport public safety divers to emergencies on the lake.

The christening event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and attendees will have an opportunity to get an up-close look at the new fire boat.

