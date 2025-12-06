Hall County sheriff steps away from daily duties, citing health issue

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned a metro Atlanta sheriff is stepping away from his daily duties.

A spokesperson denied reports that Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch has resigned.

However, the spokesperson says Couch is taking a break from daily responsibilities due to an unspecified ‘health issue.’

Chief Deputy Kevin Head is handling day-to-day operations and is in contact with Sheriff Couch.

