Hall County sheriff steps away from daily duties, citing health issue

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned a metro Atlanta sheriff is stepping away from his daily duties.
A spokesperson denied reports that Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch has resigned.
However, the spokesperson says Couch is taking a break from daily responsibilities due to an unspecified ‘health issue.’
Chief Deputy Kevin Head is handling day-to-day operations and is in contact with Sheriff Couch.
