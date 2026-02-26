Hall County school board votes to oppose tax exemption for Lake Lanier Islands Authority

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Expressing concerns about funding in the district, the Hall County Board of Education voted Monday to oppose a property tax exemption for the Lake Lanier Islands Authority.

While recent moves by lawmakers to reduce property taxes for Georgians have gone through, the board said the changes to Georgia’s homestead exemptions have put the district in a precarious financial situation.

Officials said in their resolution that this made funding public education in the county a challenge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“Recent legislative and voter-approved changes to Georgia’s homestead exemptions have resulted in a significant erosion of potential local ad valorem tax base, thereby placing increased pressure on the Hall County School District’s ability to adequately fund public education,” a board resolution says.

Turning to the Lake Lanier Islands Authority specifically, the resolution says allowing the organization to participate in what they call a pull-out exemption on property taxes would “create an inequitable tax burden and reduce critical funding for Hall County students.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Hall County School District about the potential impact and was told that if Lake Lanier Islands Authority is able to use the tax exemption, it could cost the school district $544,000 and cost the Hall County Government $266,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group