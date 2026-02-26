Cherokee County to start new diversion program for first-time domestic violence offenders

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Solicitor-General announced the start of a new diversion program for first-time offenders who violate Georgia’s family violence laws.

According to a letter sent by Solicitor-General Todd Hayes, the program starts March 1, allowing defendants to receive treatment and counseling for first-time family violence charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The program has a limited eligibility for potential applicants.

The defendants in question must be low-risk, first-time family violence suspects. To apply for the program, offenders have to send in their request within 60 days of an arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The program will be available to first-time defenders charged with certain family violence-related offenses. My office policy detailing the parameters of the program is attached for your convenience. As you will see, participants may be required to complete a 24-week Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP), perform community service, and comply with other conditions tailored to their case,” Hayes wrote to the President of the Blue Ridge Bar Association.

Hayes said in his letter that the goal of the program was to fast-track first-time offenders who are not high-risk into the treatment programs they may need while also providing relief to State Court schedules.

“Participants who are determined not to require FVIP will generally complete anger management evaluation and treatment instead. Cherokee Probation Services will monitor compliance, and cases will be reviewed monthly by the Family Violence Diversion Team,” Hayes added.

The program through the Magistrate Court will also allow program participants to potentially avoid prosecution and have their record restrict, as allowed by law.

The Solicitor-General’s office will screen potential cases for program eligibility as they appear on the Magistrate Court’s 72-Hour Hearing Calendar.

“In addition, however, attorneys who wish to have a client considered for the program may request an eligibility review within 60 days of arrest by completing a referral form and submitting it directly to me or by contacting the Assistant Solicitor-General assigned to the case. Cases will be screened based on the program’s criteria, and eligible defendants will be scheduled for a Program Entry Hearing before the Magistrate Court,” Hayes wrote.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group