Hall County man allegedly steals car with 8-year-old child inside

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a car with a child inside.
It was Sunday when Gainesville officers were called to the CVS on Jesse Jewell Parkway regarding a car theft.
Police were told an 8-year-old was inside the car during the time it was stolen.
Just moments later, Gainesville officials said the car was found a short distance from the CVS. The child was found safely inside.
On Monday, Ashon Isaiah Fussell, 18, of Gainesville was arrested.
He’s charged with kidnapping, theft by taking and shoplifting.
