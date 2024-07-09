Hall County man allegedly steals car with 8-year-old child inside

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a car with a child inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was Sunday when Gainesville officers were called to the CVS on Jesse Jewell Parkway regarding a car theft.

Police were told an 8-year-old was inside the car during the time it was stolen.

TRENDING STORIES:

Just moments later, Gainesville officials said the car was found a short distance from the CVS. The child was found safely inside.

On Monday, Ashon Isaiah Fussell, 18, of Gainesville was arrested.

He’s charged with kidnapping, theft by taking and shoplifting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 suspects caught on Ring video failing to break into Sandy Springs apartment

©2024 Cox Media Group