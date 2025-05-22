Hall County deputies looking for two missing runaway brothers

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing teen brothers from Gainesville.

Deputies say Joshua Lorenzo Ventura, 14, and Alain Lorenzo, 15, ran away from a family member’s house at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The boys had been staying at a home on Memorial Drive.

It is unknown if they were walking or if someone picked them up.

Joshua is five feet, three inches tall, weighs about 127 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

His brother Alain is five feet, five inches tall, weighs approximately 118 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911 or 770-536-8812.

