Growing number of metro area high school students are learning a trade

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Hundreds of area high school construction students showed off their skills during a big competition Wednesday in Hall County.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen learned that many plan to skip college and student debt and learn a trade instead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gainesville High School 11th grader Lesly Arellano believes she has the blueprint for success.

“I can be a big representation to other young women. No. It’s not just a man’s world,” Arellano said.

The state’s construction business is branching out.

“Everybody is in demand. Every single trade,” Mike Dunham, CEO of the Associated General Contractors of Georgia said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three hundred construction students—young men and women—from 19 Northeast Georgia high schools met in Hall County Wednesday to test their skills during a construction competition.

They are among the best of the best and they can reap big rewards.

“What people may not know is the skilled workforce makes very good money,” Dunham said.

Welders can make up to $35 an hour, bricklayers can make $28, carpenters can earn $27 and the list goes on.

A growing number of metro area high school students are now saying no to college and student loans, and are learning a trade.

Fannin County High School 9th grader River Stuart says doubters should do the math.

“Money. Ka-ching,” Stuart said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Arellano is part of the group that is breaking the mold.

“I know a lot of women who are getting into it. I’m so proud of them. They can enter this world where it was just men, but no...we’re the face of the future,” Arellano said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Tractor-trailer ‘broke in half’ while turning, shutting down north Fulton road, police say Milton police say Francis Road is closed between Thompson Road and Hopewell Grove Road.





©2023 Cox Media Group