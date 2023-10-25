Police say a 16-year-old was beaten and robbed in Henry County. Suspect turns himself in

HAMPTON,Ga. — A man accused of beating and robbing a 16-year-old is now in custody, according to police.

The Hampton Police Department said on Oct.17, they received reports of a kidnapping in Bedrock Community.

Officials said, William Kyle Latham also known as Ky, kidnapped a 16-year-old, took the teen to DeKalb County, and beat and robbed the victim.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at Hampton High School on Monday, where he talked to parents who were upset about the violent and shocking video.

“It definitely made me a little more on edge, when it comes to her,” parent Demetrious Barton said. “Being outside and stuff, you never know what is going on.”

On Wednesday, Hampton authorities announced that Latham had been arrested.

Latham turned himself in at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The department thanked the U.S. Marshals, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for all of their help during the investigation.

