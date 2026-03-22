Golf course in Gainesville closes for season ahead of renovations

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The City of Gainesville will close the Chattahoochee Golf Club from March 30 through September to perform a comprehensive series of infrastructure and design improvements. The renovations are designed to modernize aging systems while enhancing the overall playability and aesthetic of the course.

City officials chose to implement all upgrades during a single five-month period rather than using a phased approach that would have resulted in several years of ongoing construction. The project includes replacing nearly three-decade-old irrigation systems, renovating bunkers and reshaping fairways to better accommodate record-level player participation.

Rodger Hogan, director of golf for the Chattahoochee Golf Club, noted that the facility has seen a significant increase in usage recently.

“Chattahoochee Golf Club continues to grow in popularity by the day, evidenced by record rounds and we felt our customers would prefer a five-month hiatus over a five-year period where the golf course is in a constant state of construction,” Hogan said. He explained that the decision to pursue all upgrades simultaneously followed discussions with city leadership, club staff and the golf club advisory committee.

The golf club plans to replace a 27-year-old irrigation system on most holes, as well as the systems on the putting greens and the driving range. The only holes not receiving new irrigation are 15, 16 and 17, which were addressed during work in 2021. The city will also extend the cart path on hole No. 12 to eliminate an existing turn and extend the path on hole No. 16 to connect behind the green.

Playability improvements include the renovation of most bunkers on the course. The city plans to remove the fairway bunker on hole No. 2 and the back-right bunker on hole No. 4 to create a new chipping area. Crews will also reshape the fairways on the 10th, 11th and 14th holes while removing or repositioning the front-right bunker on hole No. 11.

Design and aesthetic upgrades involve reshaping, expanding and regrassing all par-three tees. All fairways will be smoothed out and regrassed. The project also aims to resolve persistent wet areas located in front of eight different greens across the course.

Completing the work in a single block is intended to prepare the facility for high-level events. Hogan explained that a clear schedule is necessary for organizations like the NCAA that select host sites years in advance. “Buckling down to complete these action items sooner rather than later will not only benefit our customers in the long run, but quickly restore the Chattahoochee Golf Club’s position as a desirable host course for tournament and championship play,” Hogan said.

While the course and putting greens will be unavailable, the driving range, teaching facility and clubhouse will remain open to the public. The clubhouse includes a full-service pro shop and club repair services. The Chattahoochee Grill will also maintain regular operations, serving from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday brunch. The grill is closed on Mondays.

The course is scheduled to be fully available starting in fall. This timeline is intended to allow the club to accommodate professional, collegiate and amateur entities as well as private groups and charities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group