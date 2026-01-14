GHSA takes away Gainesville’s title as state runner-ups

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia High School Association has reversed the outcome of Gainesville High School’s state semifinal win.

After a high school football playoff season filled with controversy, the Gainesville Red Elephants thought they were ending the season as the state runner-ups.

But the GHSA says they broke a rule during their semifinal game that wasn’t caught until later.

The GHSA confirmed that during the semifinal game against Rome High School, an ineligible player took the field.

Because of that, the GHSA has disqualified Gainesville from the postseason, officially vacating its appearance in the Class 5A championship game.

The school will also have to pay a monetary fine.

Gainesville initially won the semifinal game 37-6 and then lost the championship game to Thomas County Central 62-21.

The controversy began when dozens of Gainesville players rushed the field as a fight broke out between them and Brunswick High School players.

Video shows a Brunswick player rip helmets off two Gainesville players and punch them. A lineman from Brunswick’s team ran nearly 50 yards to dive in, and players from both teams rushed the field.

Several students were suspended from further rounds of the playoffs.

Gainesville City Schools had to go through the court system to try to stop the Georgia High School Association from keeping the players from games, leading to many of them being delayed.

Ultimately, the Board of Trustees agreed the suspensions were not consistent with past cases and lifted all Gainesville’s ejections permanently, allowing the students to play in the championship.

Earlier this month, Gainesville head football coach Josh Niblett stepped after four years leading the program to take a college coaching job.

