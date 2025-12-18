Georgia woman headbutts man, rams her car into his several times, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County woman was charged with aggravated assault under a family violence law and several other crimes after a domestic dispute and drunk driving incident.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Cansey Ann Contreras, 50 of Flowery Branch, intentionally hit a man’s car multiple times after getting into an argument with him.

The incident happened on Dec. 11. Deputies said they were called to a home on Strickland Road around 11:30 p.m.

When they got to the scene, deputies found tire marks in the yard and a car bumper cover in the grass.

The male victim was at a gas station near the house with his car, HCSO said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Contreras and the victim had argued over the phone during the day and he returned to the house around 10 p.m. to pick up some of his things.

That’s when Contreras is accused of headbutting him, bruising one of his eyes. Then, deputies said Contreras got in her car and drove it into the man’s car several times.

“When she started having difficulty getting traction in the wet grass, the victim got into his vehicle to leave. Contreras managed to ram his car several more times with him inside of it before he drove away and called 911,” HCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said Contreras briefly followed her victim in her car before going back to the house.

Deputies charged Contreras with second-degree criminal damage to property and battery under the Family Violence Act, as well hit and run and driving under the influence.

The sheriff’s office said Contreras was awarded a $19,700 bond and posted it, being released from the jail early on Tuesday morning.

