Owner of Georgia clothing brand offers $25,000 reward in Savannah acid attack; announces reward

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The owner of a Georgia apparel brand says he is personally offering a reward for the acid attack on a woman walking near a popular park.

Ashley Wasilewski has been at the Augusta Burn Center since an unknown man threw acid on her near Savannah’s Forsyth Park.

Tyler Merritt, CEO of Nine Line Apparel, has announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

He also announced a fundraiser online and in Savannah-area stores, with 100% of the proceeds going to Wasilewski’s recovery.

Nine Line is selling a limited edition T-shirt until January 5.

T-shirt being sold by Nine Line Apparel to benefit Ashley Wasilewski (Nine Line Apparel)

Police have released a surveillance photo of the man they believe to be responsible, but he has not yet been identified.

Earlier this week, the FBI announced it was joining the investigation. They are offering a $5,000

