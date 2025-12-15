FBI offers reward in Savannah acid attack that burned woman

ATLANTA — The FBI’s Atlanta office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in an acid attack that severely burned a woman in Savannah.

An unknown male wearing dark clothing attacked a woman from behind with acid at Forsyth Park at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 10. The FBI encouraged the public to share personal videos or photographs of the incident with them.

Savannah police released a photo of a person of interest the day after the attack, though police said he is not a suspect in the case.

Acid attack Savannah Savannah police released an image of a person of interest, though they said he's not a suspect. (Source: Savannah PD)

The victim, Ashley Wasielewski, was left with severe burns over 50% of her body, according to a GoFundMe set up on her behalf. More than $137,000 has been raised for Wasielewski as of Monday afternoon.

“This horrific act has not only altered the course of her life physically, but has placed an extreme and unforeseen emotional and financial burden on her," the GoFundMe entry said.

