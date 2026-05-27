Georgia man bites wife during fight about smoking meth in closet, police say

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested after getting into a fight with his wife about smoking what she said was methamphetamine and biting her.

The Oakwood Police Department said Josh Shultz, 35, was accused of smoking meth in a closet in his home by his wife.

When she told him to stop and get rid of the drugs by flushing them down the toilet, the situation became tense.

Shultz went to the bathroom but would not let his wife watch him flush the drugs away.

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Shultz’s wife told police she put her foot in the door so it wouldn’t close all the way, but he pushed her away, shoved her, tried to bite her, then threw her on the floor before going back into the bathroom and closing the door.

The wife called police and while she was on the phone with 911, Shultz ran from the house.

When officers got to the house, Shultz’s wife was visibly injured, with redness on her arms and face and bite marks on her arm.

Police said the couple’s teenage daughter recorded the incident on her cellphone.

Shultz was charged with battery, multiple charges of cruelty to children.

Records show he was awarded a $9,600 bond but has not been released from the Hall County Jail.

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