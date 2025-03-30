GDOT to temporarily close Gainesville park-and-ride

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has a Gainesville park-and-ride location closed through Monday afternoon as the agency performs maintenance work.

According to GDOT, the park-and-ride at the intersection of GA-53 and Wallis Road in Oakwood will be closed through Monday afternoon.

The closure will begin Sunday at 6 p.m. and is “part of GDOT’s routine efforts to maintain the safety, accessibility and overall condition of transportation facilities throughout the district.”

GDOT said drivers who usually use the park-and-ride facility at GA-53 and Wallis Road should make alternate travel arrangements.

To help with the transition, GDOT said they’ll have changeable message boards on-site to notify drivers before they get to the closure and are also recommending the use of the nearby alternate park-and-ride location at GA-13 and Thurmond Tanner Parkway instead.

“We understand the inconvenience this temporary closure may cause, and we appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we complete necessary maintenance work. Ensuring the long-term reliability and safety of our park-and-ride facilities is an important part of supporting Georgia’s commuters and overall mobility,” GDOT said in a statement.

