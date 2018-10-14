Suspect dead after 6-hour SWAT standoff in Hall County, sheriff's office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting after a suspect was killed during a 6-hour SWAT standoff.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a call regarding a man pointed a handgun at neighbors around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Truelove Road.
We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene for Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the house and refused to speak with deputies before SWAT arrived at the scene.
Six hours later, the suspect began shooting at the deputies from inside the home. Deputies returned fire when the man appeared in the doorway firing shots at them, according to the sheriff's office.
No deputies or bystanders were injured.
As is customary with officer-involved shootings, the GBI was called to investigate.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}