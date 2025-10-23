Gainesville’s first elected mayor dies

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The City of Gainesville is mourning the loss of a former mayor and city councilman.

City officials announced that Danny Dunagan has died.

Dunagan was the city’s first elected mayor from 2014 to 2021. He was also served as a city councilman before and after being mayor from 2006 to 2013 and again from 2022 to 2025.

“Danny was a true champion of Gainesville,” said Gainesville City Manager Bryan Lackey. “His fingerprints are everywhere in our town. Many current and future Gainesvillians will enjoy for many years the shade of the trees he planted.”

City officials described him as a “steadfast supporter of collaboration, innovation and inclusivity.”

"Mr. Dunagan absolutely was and will forever be community personified," they wrote.

