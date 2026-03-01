Gainesville road closure for weekslong water main improvement project to start Monday

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The City of Gainesville Water Resources Department announced a road closure will last almost a month for water main improvements.

A portion of Valley Road between Crepe Myrtle Lane and Blue ridge Drive will be closed to through-traffic starting on March 2.

Officials said the closure will remain in effect through March 27 as crews work to make water main improvements in the area.

Drivers are urged to keep an eye out for workers and construction equipment in the area as the work is underway.

Detour signs will be posted around the construction zone while improvements are made.

