Retired deputy hit by vehicle on Ted Turner Drive in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A heavy police presence was visible on Ted Turner Drive in Atlanta after a reported traffic accident.

Atlanta police said they’ve determined the incident was not a hit-and-run. Channel 2 Action News is waiting for more information on what happened.

FCSO said the deputy was a retired member of the office and was working at the traffic detail for the Publix Marathon hosted by Atlanta Track Club.

Speaking with Channel 2’s Bryan Mims later in the morning, an APD spokeswoman said a driver was taken into custody related to the hit-and-run, but additional details were not available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident happened at Ted Turner Drive and Mitchell Street.

Atlanta Police Department officers and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department both appeared on-site after the incident. The scene cleared shortly before 9 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group