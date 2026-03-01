Where the Stitch project to reconnect downtown Atlanta stands

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s long-planned Stitch project is moving forward, aimed at connecting the city where the interstate currently cuts it in two.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer spoke with project organizers about how the Stitch is working around a setback.

The Stitch has been talked about for years, but with a new organization and funding plan, project leaders said the city is closer to the start of construction on it.

A sign marks where fences, a vacant building and 12 lanes of traffic on the Downtown Connector will make way for a park in the sky.

Jack Cebe is leading the new nonprofit organization dedicated to making the project happen, “Atlanta Downtown Stitch.”

He told Channel 2 Action News that the first phase of development is ready to start this summer and plans to get shovels in the ground in 2027.

“A five-acre park that starts here,” at the intersection of Ralph McGill Boulevard and Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. “Goes straight across, that’s the first phase we’re focusing on, which will be be five acres, ultimately, north and south of here,” Cebe said.

The intersection of Ralph McGill and Peachtree is the “gateway to the Stitch,” Cebe said.

The Stitch is designed to cover up the many cars, trucks and buses, and the highway, connecting the interstate at Peachtree Street.

Developers are studying bridge projects, “deck parks” in cities like Dallas, Texas, for how to make the project work.

“It’s worked wonders for downtown Dallas,” Cebe said. “Created a lot of economic development, brought in new residents, a lot of the same goals we’re trying to do here.”

Cebe told Channel 2 Action News that the focus for 2026 is nailing down the funding for the Stitch, but $100 million in federal support was lost in cut-backs.

Still, the project’s organizers told Stouffer they have momentum.

Right now, the new Stich project board is moving forward with the backing of the City of Atlanta and revenue from a special tax district.

“We will have shovel-ready plans, engineering plans, by the middle of this year,” Cebe said. “Able to go to construction in 2027.”

The Stitch is currently projected to add 4,500 jobs during construction and $61 million in future annual tax revenue.

Project officials hope that as homes and businesses move into what they believe will be a vibrant, “north Downtown.”

Here’s a list of what the project is supposed to bring through during construction, and after:

Generate more than $9 billion in total economic value for Georgia.

Create 4,500 jobs during early construction, with tens of thousands more supported by surrounding private development.

Unlock $2.4 billion in added property value and $61 million in new annual local property tax revenue.

Influence the development of more than 4,000 new homes around The Stitch’s, aiming for 30% of all new and existing homes to be affordable. This will be supported by extending the Eastside TAD to finance inclusive, long-term housing development.

16.5 million square feet (53 acres) of private development potential surround the future park site and are ready for renewal to establish a thriving community where Atlantans can live, work and play.

