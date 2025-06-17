City council passes development plan for ‘The Stitch’ in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to approve the Stitch Master Plan and add it to the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan.

Going forward, that means the City of Atlanta will begin the process of reconnecting the north Downtown Atlanta area.

According to the ordinance for the Stitch Master Plan’s approval, the project would be a combination of transformational and strategic infrastructure investments to reconnect Downtown Atlanta and provide affordable housing, low-cost transportation, jobs and more community resources.

The vote on Monday was the next step in a process that began in 2017, according to the ordinance text, when the council approved the 2016 comprehensive plan, which included the Stitch.

While the council approved moving forward to build the Stitch, Channel 2 Action News previously reported how federal funding approved for the project could be at risk due to cuts in Washington.

In April, the Atlanta City Council approved ordinances to help finance and create the Stitch, including sources of funding through an ad valorem tax.

City officials have said previously that the Stitch is intended to reconnect Black communities in Downtown Atlanta that were destroyed or split up when the connector was built.

“Really the idea is to bring those two histories together through this development and do something that not only serves what we need now, but also can serve that place for the future of our city,” developer Mike Green told Channel 2 Action News in April.

