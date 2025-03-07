Gainesville police investigating gas station shooting, victim listed as ‘critical’

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured, officials say.
GPD says around 8 p.m. Thursday night, they responded to the Wee Willy’s on Jesse Jewell Parkway at Wall Street to a person shot.
When they arrived, officials say they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. The victim was taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.
Channel 2 Action News learned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was also on scene investigating the shooting.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
