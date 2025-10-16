Gainesville officials warn hundreds of residents of scattered water outages

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — On Friday and Saturday, some residents in Gainesville may not have running water, but it’s only temporary.

The Gainesville Department of Water Resources is working on improvements at the Riverside Water Treatment Plant on Riverside Drive.

To make that happen, some roadways will have intermittent and scattered water service outages starting Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Officials said about 125 water customers will likely have water outages during the work on Blue Ridge Drive, Cumberland Drive and Valley Drive.

However, another 370 water customers could also have outages during construction, along the following roads:

Sylvan Park Drive

Lanier Avenue

Enota Avenue NE

Estates Drive

South Enota Drive

Kensington Place

Northwood Circle

Dunn Drive

Enota Avenue

Burns Place

Burns Drive

Habersham Drive

Wyngate Drive

Riverside Drive (from Morningside to Blue Ridge drives)

Park Hill Drive (from Riverside to South Enota drives)

Enota Avenue (from Thompson Bridge Road to South Enota Drive)

Gainesville officials said customers should take the necessary steps to keep equipment that uses water working and to drive carefully where the detours are in place.

Construction starts Friday and outages are expected 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

