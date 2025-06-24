Gainesville man wasn’t hurt by a homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Department said hospital staff alerted them about a man’s suspicious injuries Saturday, but investigators figured out he wasn’t hurt by a homemade explosive.

A 20-year-old Gainesville man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he ignited several cap gun rings inside a glass container, and the container burst in his hand, the sheriff’s department said.

The shattered glass caused lacerations to his hands, his right bicep and his neck.

Security with Northeast Georgia Medical Center had suspected that the man was brought to the hospital for injuries he received from a homemade explosive device. They notified law enforcement.

But authorities determined he wasn’t making homemade explosives.

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the injury around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators talked to the man, who wasn’t identified, and searched his home.

He had been inside his bedroom of his when he was hurt, investigators said.

Investigators said he placed the cap gun rings in the glass container and then put a match in the container.

