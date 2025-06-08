Gainesville Fire Department to stage fake fire during training exercise on Monday

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville residents may notice emergency vehicles and what appears to be smoke near the downtown area on Monday, but don’t fret. It’s just a training exercise.

The Gainesville Fire Department will conduct field training on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will simulate a commercial fire near downtown Gainesville.

The department says the smoke will be artificial, and there will be no fire present. They ask that you do not call 911 regarding this incident.

A single lane of College Avenue may be closed during the planned time period.

