Former Gov. Nathan Deal to dedicate new elementary school named after his late wife Sandra Deal

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Schools will hold a formal dedication ceremony on Monday for its newest elementary school.

Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School opened its doors to students earlier this month. It’s named after the former Georgia first lady who died in 2022 after a battle with cancer.

Deal worked as a school teacher and chose early childhood education as her focus during her time in the Governor’s Mansion.

A portrait of Deal will be unveiled during the dedication ceremony at 5 p.m. Former Gov. Nathan Deal will also read his new children’s book, “Veto: The Governor’s Cat,” that his wife inspired him to write.

“My wife, as the first lady, had taken on literacy as her primary project. And I think the statistics are overwhelming. She read in every one of 159 counties, every one of the 181 school districts in a thousand different individual classrooms,” Deal told Channel 2′s Karyn Greer last week.

Deal said his book is full of many colorful characters he created in the book---with all the personality and passion he hopes will be shared with children.

