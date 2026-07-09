Elections officials request 15-day extension for Hall County Sheriff recall petition

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz confirmed that a request was submitted to extend the process to verify a petition to recall Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch.

At this time, Wurtz said a recall petition has not been issued yet.

Channel 2 Action News reported when residents of the county filed the initial recall petition, citing the Hall County Sheriff’s arrest for driving under the influence in a government vehicle in February, and an arrest for violating the terms of his bond by driving into Dawson County.

In a response to a request for comment after the petition was filed, the sheriff’s attorney, Blake Poole, shared a statement saying that Couch respected the democratic process and citizens’ right to hold elected officials accountable.

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Wurtz said there is a request before a Hall County judge to add an extra 15 days to the verification process for the petition.

“The Hall County Board of Elections and Registration has filed a petition with the Superior Court of Hall County requesting an extension of up to fifteen (15) additional days to complete the statutory verification process and determine the legal sufficiency of the recall application submitted concerning Sheriff Gerald Couch,” Wurtz said.

Any activity on the recall application verification process is currently paused while the elections office waits for the Court’s ruling.

Wurtz said the recall petition would only be issued once the the Elections Superintendent determines the recall application has satisfied requirements of state law.

The DUI arrest at the center of the recall petition has not gone to trial yet. Court records show a trial start date is scheduled for Sept. 21.

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