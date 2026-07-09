Severe thunderstorm warnings in metro Atlanta; ground stop issued at Atlanta airport

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas and Fulton counties until 4:45 p.m.

Thursday started off Thursday across parts of north Georgia. And more rain is in the forecast for the weekend.

Thunderstorms in the area has caused a ground stop to be issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport until 5 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologists have tracked downpours and lightning moving through north Georgia this morning through the afternoon. By the afternoon, additional isolated showers and storms will develop.

The rain and storm chances will go up Friday and even more Saturday through Monday. The increased rain will bring the heat down as well

Tracking the weather on the way for your weekend, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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