Driver clocked at 117 mph in 45 mph zone, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police are reminding drivers that speed matters and so do lives, after a driver was speeding along a Gainesville road.

Gainesville officers recently stopped a silver Ford Mustang on Thompson Bridge Road.

According to police, the car was traveling at 117 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, more than two and a half times the posted speed limit.

Police said speeds that high reduce a driver’s ability to react and greatly increase the likelihood of severe or deadly crashes.

“At that speed, reaction time is nearly nonexistent, the department said. “Crashes become unsurvivable and innocent motorists, pedestrians, and families are put at extreme risk.”

The GPD is urging drivers to slow down, obey posted speed limits and make responsible choices behind the wheel.

“Your destination is never worth a life,” the department said.

The driver’s age and identity were not released.

