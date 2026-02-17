Man killed in confrontation with police in Cobb County had deportation order

A man is dead after a standoff that ended with a police shooting in Cobb County.

It happened on Bradley Ave. in Cobb County not far from Windy Hill Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the scene.

Neighbors say rapid gunfire sent them into hiding with their children LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

According to the GBI, officers responded to possible gunshots at a home when Hermelindo Morete-Dista, 27, came outside with a gun in his hand.

He ignored orders to drop the weapon and was shot when he pointed it at officers, the Bureau said in a statement.

Morete-Dista had an active removal order from the U.S.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore learned at the scene that officers on patrol had heard several gunshots in the neighborhood.

He died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The case remains under investigation.

