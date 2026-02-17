WATCH: Meth pipe discovery leads to jiu-jitsu takedown in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Newly released body camera video shows a Gwinnett County police officer using defensive tactics training to gain control of a driver, authorities said, who resisted arrest during a traffic stop.

The department said Officer N. Vides conducted a traffic stop on December 21, 2025, after a van failed to stop at a stop sign. The GCPD said when Vides activated her blue lights, the driver continued for a short distance before eventually pulling over.

The driver, identified as Carolyn House, opened her van door to speak with the officer because the driver’s window was not functioning. When the door opened, Vides noticed what police described as a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine in plain view inside the door compartment.

Another officer was then called to the scene.

When House was asked to step out of the vehicle, police say she tried to grab the pipe.

According to GCPD, House then began physically resisting officers and refused to place her hands behind her back. During the struggle, she went to the ground and pulled her arm underneath her body.

Authorities said Vides used techniques from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training provided to officers to safely restrain House without escalating force.

Housing was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to obey a traffic control device, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

