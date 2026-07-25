Crews still working to repair washed-out road in Hall County

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As heavy rains and storms moved through metro Atlanta on Friday, Hall County saw many roads flood, a tree fall on a home and one road experience a major washout.

A large section of Falcon Crest Drive in Flowery Branch washed away with the rains.

More than 24 hours later, crews are still working to repair the road.

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On Saturday evening, officials confirmed that because of unforeseen circumstances, contractors will not be able to open one-lane traffic on the road until Sunday morning.

County leaders have put out bottled water near the construction area for residents in the area.

It’s unclear when work will be complete on the road.

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