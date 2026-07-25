Hall County road washed away, tree falls on home, more as storms move through

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Severe storms caused major damage across Hall County Friday, leaving behind flooded roads, downed trees, and a large section of road that washed away, forcing road closures.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was in Hall County where crews were working to respond to the damage.

At Falcon Crest Drive in Flowery Branch, barricades blocked drivers from going any farther because a section of the roadway was washed away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents say the flooding happened quickly.

Jesus Morales said the storm knocked out the power at his mother-in-law’s home, where his 7-year-old daughter was at the time, before she called him about the damage unfolding outside.

“At first I saw the tree, and I thought it was just the tree that fell and then my wife sent me a video and I was like oh man the whole road is like…I didn’t even see the road,” Morales said.

Hall County officials said more than three inches of rain fell in some areas, overwhelming roads and creating dangerous driving conditions.

In Oakwood, homeowner Bob Lux said he was inside his vehicle when a tree came crashing down onto his home.

“Here’s the tree that landed on the house,” he said

Lux said the impact shook him.

“Shaked my body…I was sitting inside the suburban when I felt the boom,” he described.

Officials are warning drivers not to go around barricades or attempt to cross flooded roadways, saying conditions can change quickly.

Crews are continuing to assess damage and make repairs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group