Convicted sex offender operated ice cream shop near kids, police say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A man who sold ice cream to kids from a sidewalk store seemed nice and friendly but was hiding a dark secret: he is a registered sex offender.
Endrick Joseph Torres, 39, was arrested on charges related to violating the Georgia Sex Offender Law. Torres owned and operated the business Love Is All You Knead, an ice cream and doughnut shop, within downtown Gainesville.
Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke to the building owner, who is so angry about what happened that he shut down the store.
Claude Tatro said Torres pulled the wall over his eyes, when leased space to open his shop in December.
“The pitch was to have an attraction for the square that would bring in some customers,” he said.
“He seemed so nice.” Ice cream shop owner arrested for forging name, violating sex offender status. Live report at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/U3z3RE58QG— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 19, 2019
