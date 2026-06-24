3 men injured in metro Atlanta hit-and-run where woman rear-ended car at stoplight

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman from Acworth after she rear-ended a car on Ga. 365 which was stopped at a red light on Friday night.

Deputies said Kendra Brooks rear-ended the other car around 7:20 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Brooks checked on the driver and his two passengers, but drove away from the scene without giving them any information for insurance or follow-up.

The two passengers in the victim’s car were injured but declined medical attention.

Deputies were able to get a description of Brooks and her car, as well as its license plate number, then tracked her down and pulled her over about an hour after the crash.

Brooks was charged with the following misdemeanors:

Duty to stop at an accident (hit-and-run)

Following too closely

Duty to make immediate report of an accident

The sheriff’s office said Brooks remains in jail on an unpaid $3,280 bond.

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