‘Ask Clark: Living Affordably,’ a primetime Clark Howard special, airs Wednesday night

ATLANTA — WSB-TV presents “Ask Clark: Living Affordably,” a one-hour primetime special featuring Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard, airing Wednesday, June 24 from 9:00–10:00 p.m.

As Americans continue to face rising costs and ongoing economic pressure, the town hall special will focus on practical, real-world strategies to help viewers navigate inflation and better manage everyday expenses, from housing and groceries to debt and monthly bills.

“When you’re focused on affordability, you’re thinking through in advance how you’re going to handle your money,” said Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard. “I want to help as many people as possible put as much money as possible back in their wallet.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Our purpose with ‘Ask Clark: Living Affordably’ is to give people clear, practical ways to take control of their finances during a time when so many are feeling stretched thin,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “Clark has a unique way of breaking down complex financial issues into simple steps that can truly make a difference for the average person.

During the special, Clark Howard will share straightforward, actionable advice designed to help families stretch their dollars further, avoid financial pitfalls and build long-term stability.

He will also take questions from a studio audience as well as viewers across the country, creating a nationwide conversation centered on the challenges people are feeling in nearly every part of their budget—and the solutions that can help

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

WHO: Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard

WHAT: Ask Clark: Living Affordably

WHEN: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 9 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now*

*Available free on: ROKU/FIRE TV/APPLE TV/SAMSUNG/GOOGLE TV/LG

©2026 Cox Media Group