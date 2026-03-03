20-year-old Georgia man accused of child sexual exploitation after videos of assault found

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old man from Gainesville faces multiple charges for the sexual exploitation of children.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Luke Samuel Tyner was investigated after the sheriff’s office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip that Tyner had materials of sexual abuse.

The HCSO investigation determined Tyner had 10 videos of children being sexually assaulted on his phone and had been sharing the videos to other people through social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said Tyner is accused of committing these crimes between June 29 to Aug. 6.

Multiple electronic devices were seized by investigators at Tyner’s home on Highland Drive and additional charges are possible, following the completion of a forensic examination of the items, HCSO said.

Tyner was charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, split between possessing child sexual abuse material and distributing the material.

Tyner is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group