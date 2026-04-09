2 men charged after months-long metro Atlanta drug, gun investigation

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced two men with similar names were both in custody after a months-long investigation into drugs and firearms.

Moises Hernandez-Mendez, 40, and Moises Hernandez Rodriguez, 19, were taken into custody on Monday afternoon as the HCSO Special Investigations Unit searched a home on Holland Street.

During the search, deputies seized about 180 tetrahydrocannabinol cartridges, estimated to be worth $3,500, and $8,000 in cash.

The sheriff’s office said just before the search, Herndandez Rodriguez drove away from the home and was arrested during a traffic stop after being pulled over for open container violation and an illegal window tint.

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Hernandez Rodriguez was found with 10 THC cartridges and a handgun during the traffic stop, HSCO said.

Just before the search, Hernandez-Mendez also left the house on foot while armed with an AR-style pistol and carrying fake documents from inside the home, deputies said.

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The investigation into Hernandez Rodriguez started in August.

During the eight-month investigation, HCSO said he sold psilocybin mushrooms twice and sold lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and THC oil once each. On at least three of those occasions, the sheriff’s office said he did so while armed.

In addition to the search on April 7, investigators charged Hernandez Rodriguez was charged with several counts of drug and firearm-related violations.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men face the following charges:

Moises Hernandez Rodriguez:

Open container violation

Possession of THC oil with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime

3 counts sale of a Schedule I drug

Sale of THC oil

3 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime

Moises Hernandez-Mendez:

Tampering with evidence

Deputies said Hernandez-Mendez has an immigration detainer on him from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hernandez Rodriguez is being held without bond due to the drug charges.

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