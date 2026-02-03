2 arrested for stealing go kart in metro Atlanta area

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two men for burglarizing a Winder Highway business and stealing a go kart.

According to the sheriff’s office, they began investigating a tip on Jan. 29 about a burglary at Caffeine and Octane Lanier Raceway.

The property owner confirmed to deputies that someone had broken into a building on the property between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29, taking a go kart.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators identified Silas Jamal Danielson, 18 of Jefferson, as a possible suspect and met with him at his house.

On location, deputies recovered a stolen go kart, arresting him for second-degree burglary and theft by taking, both of which are felonies.

As their investigation continued, deputies identified a second suspect in the case, Peyton Thomas Shane Townley, 19 of Flowery Branch.

Townley was arrested on Jan. 30 on a charge of second-degree burglary, also a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group