Hunt feral hogs with drones if Georgia passes new legislation

ATLANTA — There’s a possibility that you could start hunting feral hogs in Georgia using drones.

A group of Georgia House Representatives are working on legislation that would allow Georgians to take a more novel, airborne approach to hunting the creatures, known for causing property damage and being generally ornery.

Rather than just sticking with traps, bows or guns, House Bill 946 would allow Georgians to hunt feral hogs with unmanned aircraft systems, but not weapons-enabled drones.

According to the bill’s text, not only would drones now be on the table and in the air for hunting down hogs, Georgians wouldn’t even need a license to trap them so long as the hogs are killed as soon as they’re caught.

The bill says hogs can be hunted permit-free on private property, including if you’re riding in a motor vehicle at the time.

Unmanned aircraft, the drones, as defined by current state law can also be used to locate feral hogs for hunting purposes.

While HB 946 would allow you to take drones to the air for eyes in the sky for any feral hog hunting plans, it does not authorize using drone strikes or weapons-enabled drones for hunting purposes.

