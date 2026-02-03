21-year-old charged for reckless driving after DeKalb County drag race

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department investigated a midnight street racing incident on Sunday.

The investigation was in the area of Chamblee-Tucker Road and Embry Circle. Officers got to the scene to find heavy traffic and vehicles drag racing.

Drivers took off, leaving a vehicle abandoned at the location, according to police.

While they checked into the vehicle, 21-year-old Adrian Peralta came back and told the officers it was his car, admitting to being part of the street racing incident.

Peralta was charged with promotion of reckless stunt driving and impeding the flow of traffic.

Soon after, DKP said they responded to a crash involving stunt driving at the North Hills Shopping Center parking lot.

At the scene, police found a vehicle that had hit a light pole before it was abandoned.

While investigating that scene, an 18-year-old man came back and admitted to stunt driving. Police cited him for laying drag and reckless driving before releasing him to the custody of his family.

Police did not identify the second driver.

